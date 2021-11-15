Invesco Ltd. Buys 187,277 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $69,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AerCap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,391,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,458,000 after purchasing an additional 250,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.