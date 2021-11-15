Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $65,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

U opened at $196.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $196.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

