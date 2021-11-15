Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

