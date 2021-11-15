Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

