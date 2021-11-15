Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.59 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

