Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.47

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $13.84. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

IVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

