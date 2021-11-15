Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 4.2% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $354.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

