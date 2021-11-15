Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

