Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 980.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 49.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

