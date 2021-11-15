Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $20,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.