Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 8,867 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 121,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

