Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO Sells 44,126 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WCC stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.