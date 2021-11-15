Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO Sells 44,126 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WCC stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

