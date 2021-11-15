Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $934,270.81 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.