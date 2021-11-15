Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $1,619,398.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIVB opened at $743.90 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $336.91 and a 12-month high of $762.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

