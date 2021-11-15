Insider Selling: Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Sells 76,750 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

