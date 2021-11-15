Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells 23,100 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

