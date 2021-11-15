Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $284,547.81 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE JBT opened at $165.04 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $172.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

