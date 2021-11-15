Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

