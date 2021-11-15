Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $11,080.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.