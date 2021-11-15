Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Sells $166,880.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

