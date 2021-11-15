Insider Buying: TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,805,000.
TSE X traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$133.15. 98,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,877. TMX Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
