Insider Buying: Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) Insider Acquires A$36,465.54 in Stock

Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara acquired 197,111 shares of Rincon Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$36,465.54 ($26,046.81).

Rincon Resources Company Profile

Rincon Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metals exploration company. It has interests in copper and gold projects in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the South Telfer project that consists of six exploration licenses and two prospecting licenses covering approximately 540 square kilometers located to the northeast-northeast of Perth; and the Kiwirrkurra project, which includes one exploration license covering approximately 126 square kilometers located to the northeast of Perth.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rincon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rincon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.