Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Purchases 3,514 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $19,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.