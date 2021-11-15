Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Acquires 12,391 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 12,391 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

