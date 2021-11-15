Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Acquires 12,391 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 12,391 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.