Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INGXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.