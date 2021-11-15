Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 25.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

