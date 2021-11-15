Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

