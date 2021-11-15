Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

III stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

