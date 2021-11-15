Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
