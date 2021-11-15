Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

