Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.26.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.63 on Monday, hitting C$44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 778,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,080. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$21.55 and a one year high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.29.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

