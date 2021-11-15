Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,585.92 ($20.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,542.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,563.78. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

