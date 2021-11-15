IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,650.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,800 ($23.52). 130,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,717. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,726.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,713.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

