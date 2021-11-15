IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $107.96.

