IFP Advisors Inc Buys 48,012 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $394.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

