Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Sells $616,750.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $467,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00.

Identiv stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a PE ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INVE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

