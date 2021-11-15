Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $59.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $48.52 on Friday. Ichor has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

