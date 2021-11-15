Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 232

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

IBST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 198.90 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.01. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £814.76 million and a P/E ratio of 24.89.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

