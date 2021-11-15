IBM Retirement Fund Sells 313 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.