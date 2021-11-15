IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 140 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $304.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.70 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,868 shares of company stock valued at $25,952,800. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

