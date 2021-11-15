i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.93 million, a P/E ratio of -64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

