Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the October 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYSNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

