Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Market Capitalization Tops $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

UDOO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.