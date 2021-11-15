Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.42 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

