Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

