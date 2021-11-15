HSBC Downgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

