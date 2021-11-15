Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

