Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

