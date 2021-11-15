Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,374 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Cinemark worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. 2,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,242. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

