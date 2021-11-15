Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 65,403 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 92.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,131. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

