Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

