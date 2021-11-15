Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,225 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,814. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

